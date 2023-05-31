Edward Forman Becomes Chief Legal and Risk Officer and Christopher Matteson Becomes General Counsel and Secretary

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the promotions of two senior leaders, Edward Forman to Chief Legal and Risk Officer and Christopher Matteson to General Counsel and Secretary to the Board. These updates reflect the strong contributions from both leaders to Kroll's growth strategy and their continued focus on effective risk management.

Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll, commented, "These promotions reflect the exceptional contributions that both Ed and Chris have made to building a stronger Kroll, and the critical need to continue to meet our clients' demands in an evolving risk landscape. As we look to further expand our business, Ed and Chris play important roles in enabling our success by further strengthening our legal and compliance functions and effectively managing risk."

Edward Forman, Chief Legal and Risk Officer of Kroll said, "It is a great privilege to continue to work alongside Kroll's leadership team at such a transformative time in Kroll's journey. Our strategy of investing in people and value-driving customer solutions is why Kroll is a leader in risk and financial advisory. I'm proud to lead such an exceptional legal and risk management team, and support Kroll's growth in meeting the robust assurance demands of clients, investors and other key stakeholders."

Christopher Matteson, General Counsel and Secretary of Kroll said, "I am honored to partner with our Board of Directors, investors and business leaders to advance the mission and vision for the future of Kroll. Today's complex operating environment presents unique risks and opportunities and I look forward to continuing to provide legal advice and support that enables our businesses to navigate these challenges successfully."

