Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Helper (HLPR) on Jun 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HLPR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on Jun 1, 2023.

HLPR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/167988_8e311ea7b48d7b1f_001full.jpg

Helper World's native token, HLPR, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on Jun 1, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Helper

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Helper (HLPR), an online platform that aims to bring people of Christian beliefs together.

Helper World is an ecosystem that operates in distinct segments, but the aim of each segment is quite similar, i.e., to help people. Helper World is offering solutions to such problems that have never been offered by anyone else before.

1) Helping people to manage risk.



Laying down strategies to manage risk, even when the user might experience significant losses. When the market is out of trend, users may still benefit from risk management.

2 Bringing together Donors and needy.

Connecting donors and the people who are in need from any place around the world. Helper World establishes connections to help anyone without any financial institution involvement.

About HLPR Token

Helper Token is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance smartchain that works on two major objectives. The first is to save investors and traders from becoming dead bag holders. The other objective is to eliminate third-force involvement between the needy and donors. That is why it is named the "helper world," because it provides solutions to real-time problems for people.

Along with this, Helper world is also collaborating with some potential projects that have a similar vision.

Learn More about HLPR Token:

Official Website: https://helperworld.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/helperworldofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/helperworld.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/helper_token

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/helperworld.io

BEP20 Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x501cb2cd15198a4853bf8944b04c2053410a912b

POLY Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x0183c8ee8ce9e7a7a03a226da3dd78ff5073e7f0

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167988