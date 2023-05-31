NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN25 GB) admitted to trading on June 1, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf. 2 Org. no: 6301091080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN25 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000035194 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REGINN/9.735 BD 20250710 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 0 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.240.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other n/a --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 1, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date July 10, 2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date July 10, 2025 23 Interest rate 9,735% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 1, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date July 10, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 9 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote Choose an item. 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 30, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 30, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading June 1, 2023 55 Order book ID REGINN25_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond