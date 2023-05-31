Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
31.05.2023 | 17:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN25 GB) admitted to trading on June 1, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Reginn hf.     
2  Org. no:                        6301091080     
3  LEI                           9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     REGINN25 GB     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035194    
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-S-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       REGINN/9.735 BD   
                               20250710      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   0          
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               1.240.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               n/a         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       June 1, 2023    
19 First ordinary installment date             July 10, 2025    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      July 10, 2025    
23 Interest rate                      9,735%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   June 1, 2023    
32 First ordinary coupon date               July 10, 2023    
33 Coupon frequency                    4          
34 Total number of coupon payments             9          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean Price     
37 Clean price quote                    Choose an item.   
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      May 30, 2023    
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    May 30, 2023    
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              June 1, 2023    
55 Order book ID                      REGINN25_GB     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
