NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN100740 GB) admitted to trading on June 1, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf. 2 Org. no: 6301091080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN100740 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000035202 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REGINN/3.553 BD 20400710 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 0 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 6.340.000.000 this time 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, Payment schedule is not in line with maturity date. if other The bond is to be repaid in 17 years with 69 payments every three months, where the first payment period is shorter. On the first 68 payments, payments are as if the bond would be an annuity bond with 120 payments, but at the maturity date all remainders are to be paid. 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 1, 2023 19 First ordinary July 10, 2023 installment date 20 Total number of 69 installments 21 Installment 4 frequency 22 Maturity date July 10, 2040 23 Interest rate 3,553% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 1, 2023 32 First ordinary July 10, 2023 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of 69 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 588,3 44 Index base date June 1, 2023 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of Application May 30, 2023 for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of May 31, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to June 1, 2023 trading 55 Order book ID REGINN100740_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond