Bacardi Limited: Bacardi and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Announce Visión Verde Effort To Support Latinx-Owned Business in Greater Miami in Becoming More Sustainable

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Bacardi U.S.A. and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) launched today Visión Verde, a multi-year platform that will provide dedicated support to Hispanic/Latinx-owned businesses becoming more sustainable within the beverage alcohol service, sales, and hospitality industries in Greater Miami.

In the first year of the program, $100,000 will be granted across 10 recipients -- $10,000 to each of the business. To learn more and apply by July 10th, please visit: http://hhf.page.link/jcgw . The recipients will be announced during the Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th - October 15th) and have access to Coctelería Consciente, a Hispanic owned sustainability consultancy with expertise in the hospitality sector. Coctelería Consciente will provide tailored consulting services for each business to implement practical sustainability initiatives that will drive positive impact.

"Latino small businesses are the fastest growing by far in the United States, and the Miami region is one of the leaders in the sector," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. "Entrepreneurship is in our blood and despite challenges, we continue to make a significant impact through vision, creativity and 'ganas'. Latino entrepreneurship is good for our community, our country and we want to make sure it's also good for our globe. Through the innovative Visión Verde program with Bacardi, we want to support Latino business not only grow but become more sustainable as part of their business model."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanics constitute a significant portion of Miami's population, accounting for more than 70 percent of residents. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that Hispanics in the US are more likely to prioritize environmental protection compared to non-Hispanic Whites. Also, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) reports that Hispanic households in the U.S. are more likely to face energy burdens, spending a larger proportion of their income on energy bills. In addition, the 2020 U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Equity Report highlights that Hispanics are underrepresented in leadership positions within the green building industry, indicating a need for greater inclusivity and diversity in sustainability initiatives and research by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication reveals that 77 percent of Hispanics in the United States are worried about global warming and believe it is currently happening.

"Bacardi is a family-owned company of Latin roots, originally born in Cuba more than 160 years ago. Our legacy was built on giving back to communities and always doing the right thing for people and the planet. We are excited to help Hispanic business owners bring their green vision to life and support environmental sustainability - something we are extremely passionate about," says Eddie Cutillas, VP Community Relations, Bacardi.

Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, has set ambitious sustainability targets and commitments to supporting communities through its extensive Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, named Good Spirited.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

HHF is a national nonprofit focused on education, workforce, and social impact through culture and leadership. Visit www.HispanicHeritage.org and follow HHF on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.

Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI & ROSSI® vermouth and sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or Twitter .

