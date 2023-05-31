KR1 plc - Investment: Anoma

31 May 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Anoma

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$1,000,000 into Anoma ("XAN"). The investment took place as part of Anoma's US$25 million financing round with participation from other respected investors such as CMCC Global, Electric Capital and Dialectic.

Anoma is building a next generation blockchain that is innovating with an intent-centric architecture, introducing a new paradigm for building decentralised infrastructure and a new operating system for decentralised applications ("dApps"). Anoma's intent-centricity introduces novel primitives that allow existing web2.5 dApps to become fully decentralised, such as optimistic and ZK rollups, DEXs, NFT marketplaces, or public goods funding applications like Gitcoin.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"We are excited to support a team driving real innovation in protocol design, privacy and blockchain infrastructure. Anoma will not only enable the full decentralisation of existing applications, but also lay the foundations for new use cases that will be enabled by Anoma's architecture."

