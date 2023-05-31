Anzeige
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
31.05.23
16:53 Uhr
0,352 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 17:36
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Investment: Anoma

KR1 plc - Investment: Anoma

PR Newswire

London, May 31

31 May 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Anoma

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$1,000,000 into Anoma ("XAN"). The investment took place as part of Anoma's US$25 million financing round with participation from other respected investors such as CMCC Global, Electric Capital and Dialectic.

Anoma is building a next generation blockchain that is innovating with an intent-centric architecture, introducing a new paradigm for building decentralised infrastructure and a new operating system for decentralised applications ("dApps"). Anoma's intent-centricity introduces novel primitives that allow existing web2.5 dApps to become fully decentralised, such as optimistic and ZK rollups, DEXs, NFT marketplaces, or public goods funding applications like Gitcoin.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"We are excited to support a team driving real innovation in protocol design, privacy and blockchain infrastructure. Anoma will not only enable the full decentralisation of existing applications, but also lay the foundations for new use cases that will be enabled by Anoma's architecture."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Laura Ewart
Lynn Begany		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

