MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Optimistic Single, 'The Other Side'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has released the title track "The Other Side" from her forthcoming album (out July 21, 2023 via MPress Records). Featuring Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith) on guitar and Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello) on trumpet, Sage's timeless songwriting reminds us that what's most important - in relationships, dreams or our quest for freedom in whatever form - is always worth waiting for. The single premiered in Music-News and The Country Note.

Co-produced by Rachael with Grammy® winner Andy Zulla and longtime engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, "The Other Side" is resplendent with an uplifting horn section, soulful organ, spirited Elton-esque piano, and rapid-fire poeticism. Steeped in hope with just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism, the song is as instantly hummable as it is lyrically poignant. Sage explains, "My hope is that this song encourages people to slow down just long enough to relish where they are right now and not to take anything for granted, including our innate human ability to reimagine the future we actually want, even if it seems elusive."

Listen to "The Other Side" HERE.

The phrase "the other side" is deeply evocative, conjuring up images of political strife, opposing perspectives, military battles, and the afterlife But it also brings to mind memories of flipping over vinyl or cassette album sides, reminding us of our inherent need for polarities in everything from pop music to inhaling/exhaling. Sage shares, "'The Other Side' is my favorite track on this record and the one I think that exemplifies where I am right now in my life and as an artist. The lyric is very patient, and approaches the idea of love as something very distinct from romance…it's more about connecting with both yourself- your inner sense of freedom and authenticity - and your loved one (s), without judgment and with a sense of unconditional acceptance."

"The Other Side" and "Whistle Blow" are available on all streaming platforms.

Visit rachaelsage.com for ongoing tour dates.

About Rachael Sage:

Since founding her own label MPress Records over two decades ago, New York-based alt-folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Imelda May, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins. In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has released over 20 diverse albums and EPs. Sage has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin with her band, The Sequins. Her 2020 album Character yielded the Billboard-charting single "Blue Sky Days"; her recent project Poetica, an adventurous fusion of poetry with jazz, classical and Americana musical elements debuted in October 2021, and the animated video for her 2022 single "Revelation Ground" won Best Music Video at the Winter Film Awards Int'l Film Festival.

