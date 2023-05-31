Leveraging Machine Data and Business Intelligence to be Topic of The ASSEMBLY Show's Keynote Presentation

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / The 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will offer an expanded education program and will kick off with a dynamic keynote presentation by Roger Koenigsknecht, VP of North American Connection Systems, Lear Corp, who will speak about Leveraging Machine Data and Business Intelligence to Position Your People for Future Success. Registration is now open for The 2023 ASSEMBLY Show taking place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL.

"We look forward to hearing Roger discuss how his organization is using machine data and business intelligence and how drilling down to collect and share unbiased data can position manufacturing companies and their workers for future success," said John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine, sponsors of the event. "Roger will highlight what would happen if machine data and business intelligence databases provided an organization with real-time unfiltered information."

Roger Koenigsknecht is the Vice President of North America Connection Systems for Lear Corp. a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enabling superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. In his role, Roger manages about 500 people who design and develop Lear's low and high-voltage terminals, engineered plastics and components. He joined Lear in September 2008 as a senior packing engineer and led a cross-functional team which worked to implement best practice manufacturing methods throughout the company's global plants. He has held several different positions within the company which include Plant Manager, Director Operations - North America Terminals and Connectors and Director of Global Operations. He graduated Michigan State University in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in Packaging Science. He obtained his master's degree from Wayne State University in 2018. He is married with two children, ages 4 and 2, and resides in Berkley, Mich. He is an avid golfer and enjoys listening to podcasts about leadership.

In addition to the keynote presentation, there will be an expanded offering of pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, October 24 with two tracks of sessions offering more in-depth content from subject matter experts on such topics as Lean Manufacturing, Workforce Development, Industry 4.0, and much more. The conference is being planned by the editorial staff of ASSEMBLY Magazine and will offer how-to lessons, case studies, information on new technologies including "factory of the future" and actionable solutions that can be implemented in the workplace. When the conference ends, the trade show floor will open giving conference attendees an opportunity to attend the Welcome Reception featuring the Taste of Rosemont, a crowd favorite. SUPER Early bird registration for the full day conference is available for only $150 until September 29, 2023.

For the 11th year, The ASSEMBLY Show exclusively focused on assembly will offer thousands of manufacturing professionals the opportunity to evaluate the latest equipment and technology on an expansive show floor; learn the latest process improvement techniques in a more robust conference program and network with like-minded professionals. The expansive trade show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, Division of Jergens and SCHUNK; Bronze Sponsors Automation & Modular Components, Schmidt Technology and Ujigami; and Education Sponsors Inficon, Epson Robots, Cox 2M, Mountz, Starline, Acerta Analytics Solutions, LACO Technologies, LightGuide, Kelly Services, and Sycamore. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor .

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now for a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. Please join fellow event attendees by wearing pink when attending the event and donating to Susan G. Komen Foundation when registering. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

