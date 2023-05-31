Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 31

31 May 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 94,492,749 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 94,492,749.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

