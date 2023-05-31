Pyxera Global to Showcase Racial Justice Program with Mastercard as Part of Points of Light Conference 2023

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Pyxera Global, a leading global nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sustainable solutions to global challenges, is thrilled to announce an engaging on-demand session focused on the achievements of their partnership with Mastercard on the Global Pro Bono for Racial Justice Program. This exciting session will be presented at the prestigious Points of Light Conference 2023.

The Points of Light Conference 2023, held in Chicago from June 14-16, brings together leaders and organizations from across sectors to share insights, build partnerships, and inspire action on the most pressing social issues of our time. Pyxera Global's session will highlight the innovative approaches and measurable impact of the Racial Justice Program, a partnership between Pyxera Global and Mastercard to address systemic racism and promote equitable and inclusive economies.

"We are proud to partner with Mastercard on their commitment to support Black communities and minority-led organizations working on the frontlines of racial justice. Through the Racial Justice Program, employees learn, serve, and act in solidarity with local organizations to address racism and barriers to inclusive growth.," said Maura Fulton, Vice President of Global Pro Bono at Pyxera Global. "We look forward to highlighting our progress and sharing the deep impact of the Racial Justice Program with other organizations that are committed to this important work."

Pyxera Global's presentation will be on-demand, allowing attendees to engage with the content at their convenience. Mastercard's Global Pro Bono portfolio includes the Virtual Global Pro Bono for Racial Justice Program (and Launch for Social Impact Challenge).

The 11-week Virtual Global Pro Bono for Racial Justice Program engages employees to support organizations working on the frontlines of racial justice, while the month-long Launch program engages new hires to support organizations addressing financial inclusion, education, and workforce development. The program stands as an exemplary model for organizations in the esteemed Points of Light community striving to advance equity and inclusion.

To register for the Points of Light Conference 2023 and access Pyxera Global's on-demand presentation on the Racial Justice Program, please visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/points-of light-conference/.

Featured Speakers:

Maura Fulton is Vice President of Global Pro Bono at PYXERA Global, partnering with corporations and their employees to provide pro bono expertise to nonprofit organizations and communities around the world. She believes in the power of skills-based volunteering programs to deliver gains to corporations, employees, and nonprofit organizations simultaneously.

Maura has held leadership roles in the government, nonprofit, and private sectors, and has dedicated her career to intercultural understanding, social impact, sustainable community development, and organizational and leadership development. Prior to joining Pxyera Global, Maura served in senior leadership roles with the Peace Corps, including as senior advisor to the director and as country director in Myanmar and Georgia. She led the development of the agency's current strategic plan, centered around creating inclusive and equitable systems and advancing racial equity and programs for underserved communities worldwide.

Kendra Brown is Vice President of Public Policy, Federal Affairs for Mastercard. She is also the Chair of the Maryland State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. Previously, she was the Chief of Staff for Representative G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) in the United States Congress and Senior Director for Diversity, Inclusion and Affinity for the Washington College of Law at American University where she led the law school's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

She is a Former National Chair of the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA). During her term as National Chair, NBLSA was active in election protection, leadership training and development, academic planning, career development, and extensive advocacy efforts. Kendra completed her undergraduate studies at Hampton University, her Master of Divinity at Howard University Divinity School, and received her law degree from Vermont Law School. Additionally, Kendra attended the George Washington University School of Law for her Master of Law.

About Pyxera Global

Pyxera Global works around the globe to improve community livelihoods and resiliency by leveraging the resources of business, government, and community to solve the world's most pressing challenges. Building on 30 years of experience channeling the innovation, skills, and expertise of industry and community, Pyxera Global customizes its strategy advisory and service delivery to bring about positive social change for people and planet.

