MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announces that its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held on May 31, 2023, at 5:00 PM in the Company headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) France.

At the shareholders' meeting held on May 31, 2023, MEMSCAP's shareholders approved with a very large majority all ordinary and extraordinary meeting resolutions to the exception of the 19th resolution (Delegation of competence for a reserved capital increase to the benefit of the employees) which has been rejected according to the recommendation of the company's Board of Directors.

Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 2 734 039 voting shares (36.59% of the total number of voting shares) and 3 244 365 voting rights (40.29% of the total number of voting rights).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris

Segment C Code ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS

