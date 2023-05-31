London Blockchain Conference: Day 1 Highlights

As the inaugural London conference commenced today, attendees heard from industry experts who shed light on Revenue Generation with Blockchain.

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the London Blockchain Conference experienced an enlightening first day, kickstarting with informative and thought-provoking speakers, discussing a wide range of topics involving digital currency, government policy, trust economy, carbon offset derivatives using blockchain and smart contracts.

Day 1 of the conference focused on 'Rev-gen with Blockchain'. The agenda was filled with engaging sessions and discussions that delved into various topics like the Evolution of Web3 and its impact on the Finance Sector. Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology in areas such as data integrity, accountability, and trust for customers and users. Other notable sessions shed light on the revolutionary role of blockchain in combating counterfeit goods, stablecoins, and the Future of Blockchain tokens.

Throughout the day, attendees heard from distinguished speakers who brought their expertise to the forefront. Among the esteemed speakers were Christen Ager-Hanssen, Group CEO of nChain, who shared valuable insights on creating a social impact enterprise; Kenneth Braithwaite, former Secretary of the US Navy, who provided unique perspectives on the topic - 'Navigating the Seas of Innovation: Charting a course to Transform Hurdles into Triumphs'.

Other notable speakers included Alex Matsuo, EMEA Co-Head of Web3 at Amazon Web Services and Bernhard Müller, General Manager / Chairman, Centi, gracing the event.

Some of the highlights from Day 1 were Dr Craig Wright's panel discussion titled, 'Using Bitcoin to Build a Business - The Unilateral Contract', where he delved into scalability, stability, and security of the Bitcoin platform and the concept of the unilateral contract and its role in fostering trust and reliability.

A panel discussion on the topic LiteClient Toolbox - Modular Components for Simplified Payment Verification (SPV)' was moderated by Shawn Ryan, Director of Corporate Relationships at Bitcoin Association, with panellists Darren Kellenschwiler, Head of Application Development, Bitcoin Association and Jordan Kramsky, Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services. The discussion revolved around the economic advantages of LiteClient, its associated challenges, available services and solutions, AWS as a strong potential for LiteClient, and its customers' critical benefits.

A spotlight session on 'How Blockchain is Revolutionising the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods' by Mohammad Jaber, Co-founder & COO of Elas and Ali Beydoun, Founder and CEO of Manufact, focused on how blockchain is the best way to protect brands reputation, maintain consumer trust and eliminate counterfeit and understand why legacy technology limitations have across the supply chain that can only be solved using blockchain technology.

In his spotlight session, Niels van den Bergh, CEO of mintBlue, shared insights into their ground-breaking collaboration with innovative wearable brand Nowatch, unlocking absolute data ownership for its users.

Bernhard Müller, General Manager & Chairman of Centi Ltd, delivered on the Centi payment ecosystem, highlighting the security provided by Centi CHF, backed by Swiss Bank Guarantee.

Subsequently, both the speakers came together for a panel discussion with James Belding, CEO of Tokenized, titled 'Stablecoins & Digital Currency', moderated by Jon Southurst, Associate Editor, APAC, CoinGeek. They discussed the various aspects of stablecoins, including the regulatory frameworks, the importance of identifying the right technology and banking partners to build trust and the need for Algorithmic stablecoins in the future.

The United Kingdom continues to be a leading force in the blockchain world, solidifying its position as a top blockchain incubator and company powerhouse. With its vibrant ecosystem, innovative spirit, and supportive regulatory framework, the UK has become a beacon of opportunity for blockchain start-ups and established enterprises alike. Its commitment to fostering innovation and its robust ecosystem position the UK at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution.

If you would like to attend or listen to any sessions this week, please register here using PROMO CODE: LBCMEDIA23.

If you would like to interview any of the speaker/keynotes from the conference, please email: pr@lightningsharks.co.uk.

About the London Blockchain Conference:

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

Lightning Sharks, on behalf of the London Blockchain Conference

Key contact: Haris Khan - h.khan@lightningsharks.co.uk - +44 (0) 7503 581 563

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/london-blockchain-conference-day-1-highlights-301839032.html