Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
31.05.23
17:35 Uhr
74,54 Euro
-0,30
-0,40 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,6874,8620:19
74,6474,8220:19
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2023 | 19:50
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel: Our Strength Comes From Our People

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Henkel

Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace requires creating a culture that values and elevates different viewpoints and perspectives. Our people and their unique perspectives and talents are the foundation of Henkel North America, and it is important that we provide them with platforms and opportunities to have a voice and share their stories.

This Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we celebrated the diversity of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community within Henkel by inviting employees to share how their culture and heritage have helped shape who they are today.

Henkel, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758427/Henkel-Our-Strength-Comes-From-Our-People

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
