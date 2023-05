Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 17, 2023.

Chris Hazelton, Al Quong and Brian Presement were elected directors of the Company. MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company and the amended and restated stock option plan was re-approved.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Following the sale of its operating subsidiary in the first quarter of 2023, Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is currently reviewing acquisitions of, or investments in businesses with rapid growth potential.

