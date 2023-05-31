Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Frankfurt
31.05.23
16:48 Uhr
1,065 Euro
-0,005
-0,47 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,12521:47
Actusnews Wire
31.05.2023 | 21:23
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Report of the joint general meeting of shareholders of May 25, 2023

Paris, May 30, 2023,

The joint general meeting of shareholders of NETGEM was held on May 25, 2023 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder participation reached 54.697 % of the voting shares, representing 143 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 7, 2023 and payable on June 9, 2023.

NETGEM warmly thanks its shareholders who participated in this meeting.

Financial communication calendar

  • H1 2022 results Friday, July 28, 2023

  • Trading update Thursday, October 19, 2023

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		Press Relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of services around digital video entertainment, integrating all live, on-demand or subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile screens, PCs or TV.

The netgem.tv product is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xXBvksmaYW3Hm5qcYciZZ2hkamZllmibbZPIyJdtZJ2XmXFkxm5lmZ2dZnFhl2Vv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80209-2023-05-26-pr-compte-rendu-ago-netgem-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.