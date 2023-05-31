Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator Advances Health Equity-Based Start-Ups

BASKING RIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Verizon today announced that seven organizations have completed the third cohort of the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator, focused on Health Equity to scale solutions that address the barriers to health access and quality care. In partnership with the innovation agency, CoLab, the accelerator program aims to support start-ups that are developing solutions leveraging advanced technology such as 5G, MEC, Big Data, AI, and XR to drive meaningful social impact. The participants of the Health Equity cohort will have the opportunity to present their tech-enabled solutions at the Verizon Innovation Lab in Boston on May 31, 2023.

"At Verizon, we understand the power our technology can have in creating an equitable future for all," said Carrie Hughes, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon. "Thanks to the partnership of these innovators, we're leveraging our resources to help break the barriers to quality care that many communities across the country continue to face."

The start-ups selected to join the Health Equity cohort of the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator received access to a wealth of resources provided by Verizon, including expert mentorship, technology enablement and coaching, networking, and $50,000 in non-dilutive funding to scale their solutions. The winners include:

  • Equity Health: Developed a platform to enable home-based primary care practices of the future.
  • Health In Her HUE: Connects Black women and women of color to culturally sensitive healthcare providers, evidence-based health content, and community support.
  • Lessonbee: Developed a groundwater solution to address the social determinants of health by integrating health education, community context, and health care in one comprehensive digital learning platform.
  • MedHaul: Helps health organizations understand and solve transportation barriers for historically marginalized patients, including patients who are low-income, elderly, disabled and/or reside in rural communities.
  • Navigate Maternity: Developed a remote monitoring maternal care management platform to capture, analyze, and communicate data in real-time for enhanced clinical decision-making.
  • Revealix: Developed a mobile application that helps clinical teams streamline and scale their amputation prevention practices through real-time monitoring of skin temperature changes, custom risk scores, and patient education.
  • Veriteos: Pioneering first-mile behavioral health navigation by aligning local community resources, community clinic availability, and novel opportunities for culturally competent care.

This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. To learn more about the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator and the company's commitment to human prosperity visit VerizonForwardForGood.com.

Verizon, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Verizon on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Verizon
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/verizon
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Verizon

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758458/Verizon-Forward-for-Good-Accelerator-Advances-Health-Equity-Based-Start-Ups

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
