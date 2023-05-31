Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
31.05.23
11:13 Uhr
38,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,53 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,00037,80022:07
37,40037,60022:00
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2023 | 21:50
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: kate spade new york Releases 2022 Social Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry, Inc., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Press release picture

Cover of kate spade new york social impact report

On Thursday, May 18, in celebration of Mental Health Action Day yesterday, kate spade new york (ksny) launched their 2022 global social impact report. For 30 years, kate spade new york has sought to bring joy to women around the world. The company began investing in women's mental health and empowerment work 10 years ago, starting with On Purpose in Rwanda. Their work in this space has continued to expand since then. ksny set a goal in 2021 to reach 100,000 women and girls with access mental health and empowerment resources by 2025.

Explore the report to learn how kate spade new york has served to further fund, innovate and advocate for women's mental health around the globe over the past year.

Check out the report in stores the next time you shop with us, or online here: https://www.katespade.com/social-impact/our-mission


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758462/kate-spade-new-york-Releases-2022-Social-Impact-Report

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.