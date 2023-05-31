Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15
31.05.23
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. BST)

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. PDT (12:20 p.m. EDT/5:20 p.m. BST)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Bernard
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301839158.html

