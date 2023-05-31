Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), one of the leading U.S. neobanks, announced today that its management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023.

Dave is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:30 PM PT, and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To view the live presentation, please register here.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Dave management team, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) is one of the leading U.S. neobanks and a pioneer in financial services, using disruptive technology to provide best in class banking services to millions of members, at a fraction of the cost compared to incumbents. The anchor of our banking value proposition, ExtraCash Account, provides up to $500 of short term, interest free overdraft advances to members within minutes of joining. To learn more, visit: www.dave.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian

press@dave.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168219