Cadence Design Systems: UTA Is Bringing Hypersonic Travel with Fidelity Pointwise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / The Aerodynamic Research Center at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is bringing hypersonic travel to the United States. What would take hours of travel time will be reduced to several miles per second, and to develop these hypersonic capabilities, the team has been using Cadence tools.

UTA's Aerodynamic Research Center's project was inaugurated in 2015 and is now fully operational. One of the facility's most complex components is the hypersonic diffuser. Cadence's Fidelity Pointwise was a key player in designing the component, and at UTA it was the first time that such a component was designed using high-fidelity simulation.

UTA's relationship with Pointwise goes further back, however, as the founders of Pointwise were alumni of UTA. Today, Fidelity Pointwise is supporting UTA's students very well, thanks to its online learning platform that helps smoothen the learning curve. Fidelity Pointwise's control on the mesh generation has also been a big help, as it assures that a good size of mesh can be gathered with a decent turnaround time.

Frank Lu, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, said, "I have to say that there doesn't appear to be any other product in the market that does such a fantastic job as Cadence's Fidelity Pointwise."

"Designed with Cadence" is a series of videos that showcases creative products and technologies that are accelerating industry innovation using Cadence tools and solutions. Learn more about how UTA is bringing hypersonic travel with Fidelity Pointwise.

For more Designed with Cadence videos, check out the Cadence website and YouTube channel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758469/UTA-Is-Bringing-Hypersonic-Travel-with-Fidelity-Pointwise