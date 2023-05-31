Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that MSCI Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has added Hypercharge to the MSCI Canada Index, as of market close on May 31, 2023.

The MSCI Canada Index is a widely recognized benchmark designed to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. As one of the MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Canada Index focuses on capturing the performance of Canadian micro-cap companies, providing investors with a comprehensive representation of this segment of the market.

"We are delighted to be added to the MSCI Canada Index, and this inclusion in a market index represents a significant acknowledgment for the Company and provides broader exposure to the institutional investment community," said David Bibby, CEO and Co-founder of Hypercharge. "Since our listing on Cboe Canada (operating as the NEO Exchange Inc.) in November 2022, we have consistently demonstrated strong performance as we establish a prominent market presence within the North American EV charging industry."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

