Piasecki Aircraft Corporation Acquires Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Heliplex in Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Piasecki To Transform Former Sikorsky Helicopter Plant Into Advanced VTOL R&D Facility; Plans To Hire 400 Workers By 2028

COATESVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft technology, announced today that it has acquired the former Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Heliplex facility in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, which previously served as a production and delivery center for Sikorsky's S-76 and S-92 helicopters.

Piasecki Aircraft Corporation Ribbon-Cutting in Coatesville, PA

From left to right: Mike Stanberry, Mike Hirschberg, Rick Siger, Arthur Kania, Fred Piasecki, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Dr. Martine Rothblatt, John Piasecki, Greg Piasecki, Val Miftakhov, Michael Tremlett, Bill Moeller

The company will transform the 219,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility into an advanced R&D center for next-generation Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and related enabling technologies. Notably, the company's forthcoming PA-890 helicopter, the world's first zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell rotorcraft, will be built and tested there. The facility - which includes engineering development, aircraft assembly, paint and finishing facilities, and a well-equipped production flight test and delivery center - will open its doors to employees in the fall and is expected to attract about 400 workers by 2028.

"This world-class facility will serve as a strong foundation for future growth and will enable us to expand our R&D and production capabilities as we deliver transformational vertical lift technologies to the defense and commercial markets," said John Piasecki, CEO of PiAC. "We chose to expand our development capabilities in the Delaware Valley because of its deep roots within the helicopter industry, its highly-talented workforce, and its robust supplier network. PiAC is committed to creating local jobs by fostering cutting-edge innovation and we're excited to support a community that has long prided itself on delivering aviation excellence."

"Chester County is home to some of the most talented manufacturing and tech workforces in the country," said U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan from Pennsylvania's 6th congressional district. "Piasecki's expansion into Coatesville is further testament to what many of us have known for years - Chester County is a great place to grow your business. It's incredibly exciting to see a company like Piasecki, a long-time aviation industry innovator, continue their commitment to developing new technologies like the PA-890 hydrogen fuel cell-powered helicopter right here in PA's sixth district. These advancements have the potential to transform vertical lift flight and help eliminate carbon emissions. Piasecki's Coatesville expansion will revitalize the manufacturing facilities which were formerly home to Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky Heliplex. I'm proud to support their vision and will continue to support innovations such as hydrogen fuel cell development through my work in Congress."

Piasecki's acquisition and expansion into the Heliplex facility was enabled by the strong support from Pennsylvania Governors Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro; Chester County Commissioners; the Chester County Economic Development Council; Senator Robert Casey; and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan.

80 years of innovation - now pioneering the next generation of vertical flight

"2023 marks 80 years of PiAC innovation in vertical flight, a legacy that began in 1943 with the PV-2, the second successful helicopter to fly in America, now on display at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Shortly after, PiAC developed the world's first tandem rotor helicopter - a revolutionary design that has been instrumental in countless life-saving missions around the globe since WWII - and which lives on in Boeing's CH-47 Chinook helicopters," said Piasecki. "PiAC is building on this legacy with a truly groundbreaking vertical lift technology portfolio, including advanced digital flight control and flight automation technology, hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid propulsion systems, morphing aerostructures, and more. We work closely with partners in government, academia, and industry to advance these technologies and develop platform and system-level air vehicle integrations as well as conduct flight tests."

Major PiAC R&D programs currently being executed:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell PA-890 eVTOL - The PA-890 eVTOL aircraft is the first zero-emission hydrogen-powered compound helicopter. The slowed-rotor winged helicopter is intended for use in a variety of missions including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), delivery of high-value On-Demand Logistics (ODL), On-Demand Mobility (ODM) personnel air transport, and many other commercial applications. In addition to zero carbon emissions, the PA-890 eVTOL enables up to a 50% reduction in direct operating cost and reduced noise compared with today's fossil fuel turbine helicopters. PiAC is collaborating with ZeroAvia, a leader in hydrogen-powered fixed wing aviation, to develop and implement its revolutionary High Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HTPEM) hydrogen fuel cell technology for PA-890 and other VTOL applications. Investment from the U.S. Air Force in the ground testing of a 660kW HTPEM hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system is accelerating the development, certification, and production fielding of the PA-890 to address the needs of the military as well as the $40 billion commercial light helicopter market.

The PA-890 eVTOL aircraft is the first zero-emission hydrogen-powered compound helicopter. The slowed-rotor winged helicopter is intended for use in a variety of missions including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), delivery of high-value On-Demand Logistics (ODL), On-Demand Mobility (ODM) personnel air transport, and many other commercial applications. In addition to zero carbon emissions, the PA-890 eVTOL enables up to a 50% reduction in direct operating cost and reduced noise compared with today's fossil fuel turbine helicopters. PiAC is collaborating with ZeroAvia, a leader in hydrogen-powered fixed wing aviation, to develop and implement its revolutionary High Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HTPEM) hydrogen fuel cell technology for PA-890 and other VTOL applications. Investment from the U.S. Air Force in the ground testing of a 660kW HTPEM hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system is accelerating the development, certification, and production fielding of the PA-890 to address the needs of the military as well as the $40 billion commercial light helicopter market. Aerial Reconfigurable Embedded System (ARES) - ARES is a modular multi-mission tilt duct VTOL vehicle that can be operated unmanned (UAS) or with an optional manned flight module. ARES is designed with a small landing footprint to enable shipboard and expeditionary operations as well as provide embedded multi-mission C4I, ISR, combat, and logistics support to small distributed combat forces operating over extended distances and in complex terrain. Rapidly-reconfigurable Mission Payload Modules deliver mission flexibility that significantly reduces overall logistics footprint and cost. The ARES Demonstration Vehicle was developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin with funding from DARPA. With follow-on funding from the U.S. Air Force and Army, PiAC and Honeywell are developing and integrating a triplex fly-by-wire flight control system to initiate ARES flight testing by the end of this year.

ARES is a modular multi-mission tilt duct VTOL vehicle that can be operated unmanned (UAS) or with an optional manned flight module. ARES is designed with a small landing footprint to enable shipboard and expeditionary operations as well as provide embedded multi-mission C4I, ISR, combat, and logistics support to small distributed combat forces operating over extended distances and in complex terrain. Rapidly-reconfigurable Mission Payload Modules deliver mission flexibility that significantly reduces overall logistics footprint and cost. The ARES Demonstration Vehicle was developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin with funding from DARPA. With follow-on funding from the U.S. Air Force and Army, PiAC and Honeywell are developing and integrating a triplex fly-by-wire flight control system to initiate ARES flight testing by the end of this year. Adaptive Digital Automated Pilotage Technology (ADAPT) - ADAPT is a flight control software package designed to achieve unprecedented improvements in safety/survivability, performance, and affordability for U.S. military and commercial aircraft. ADAPT exploits the inherent redundancy of control effectors present in advanced VTOL platforms and modified legacy fleet rotorcraft to automatically allocate control commands between effectors to respond to aircraft damage or to optimize the control configuration of the aircraft for increased performance, maneuverability, reduced vibration or fatigue loads, or for a weighted combination of these attributes.

About Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC)

PiAC is an award-winning developer of vertical lift aircraft. It specializes in the design, fabrication, and flight testing of experimental rotorcraft and unmanned air vehicles and has developed and flown more than 25 advanced VTOL and UAV aircraft to date. Customers include the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and AFWERX; the U.S. Army Futures Command Aviation and Missile Center and Medical R&D Command; NAVAIR; DARPA; and SOCOM; as well as leading OEMs such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing. PiAC is a recipient of numerous awards including the Presidential National Medal of Technology, Smithsonian Air & Space Achievement Award, and the prestigious Tibbitts Award for small business innovation from the U.S. Department of Defense. PiAC has been a proud member of the Vertical Flight Society for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit piasecki.com.

Contact Information:

Aaron Endré

piasecki@endrecommunications.com

Related Images

Piasecki Aircraft Corporation Ribbon-Cutting in Coatesville, PA

From left to right: Mike Stanberry, Mike Hirschberg, Rick Siger, Arthur Kania, Fred Piasecki, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Dr. Martine Rothblatt, John Piasecki, Greg Piasecki, Val Miftakhov, Michael Tremlett, Bill Moeller Piasecki Opens Heliplex Facility in Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Piasecki's 219,000 square foot VTOL R&D facility in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Piasecki PA-890 Hydrogen-Electric Helicopter

Rendering of Piasecki PA-890 Hydrogen-Electric Fuel Cell Helicopter Piasecki ARES

Composite rendering of the Piasecki Aerial Reconfigurable Embedded System (ARES)

SOURCE: Piasecki Aircraft Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758472/Piasecki-Aircraft-Corporation-Acquires-Lockheed-Martin-Sikorsky-Heliplex-in-Coatesville-Pennsylvania