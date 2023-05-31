Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that effective at market open tomorrow, June 1, 2023, the Company's planned name and ticker symbol change will take effect.

Beginning at market open tomorrow, June 1, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, Energy Plug Technologies Corp., and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "VPN" to "PLUG". The Company's new CUSIP number is 29280V101 and the new ISIN number is CA29280V1013. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

Effective June 1, 2023, the Company's new website will be www.energyplugcorp.com.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.



Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a software development company encompassing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, complementing its existing suite of software development activities which includes developing software technology utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to monitor Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations as well as AI enhanced software development services and intelligent networking solutions for the Virtual Private Network (VPN) sector targeting retail and SME markets.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Plug Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets. Greentech currently has a patent pending of its Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology.

To learn more about Energy Plug Technologies, please visit www.energyplugcorp.com or contact hello@energyplugcorp.com.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Dickson,

President & CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168241