Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUK | ISIN: CH0027148649 | Ticker-Symbol: S3F
Lang & Schwarz
31.05.23
22:59 Uhr
0,884 Euro
+0,034
+3,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8660,90131.05.
0,0000,00028.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2023 | 23:58
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2022


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 31, 2023 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the publication of its Annual Report 2022 with fully audited results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Santhera's Annual Report 2022 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the Company, its strategy, business, financial performance, governance and compensation in 2022, and confirms the preliminary unaudited 2022 annual results which were published on April 27, 2023. The Annual Report 2022 is available for download on the Company's website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Corporate calendar
June 27, 2023 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 2023 05 31_AR2022_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fd07f35-a540-46b8-8145-a232df6ba2a6)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.