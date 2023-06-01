JW Asset Management, LLC: JW Asset Management Announces Changes to Holdings in TerrAscend Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Joint actors of JW Asset Management, LLC ("JW"), an adviser to several funds (the "Acquiror"), have acquired 411,208 common shares of TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER; OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend") between December 28, 2022 and May 31, 2023. As a result of the issuance of additional Common Shares by Terrascend, primarily related to the conversion of exchangeable shares into common shares, as well as the expiration of warrants held by joint actors of the Acquiror, the Acquiror's total percentage holding in TerrAscend has decreased by 4.08%.

JW and its joint actors now beneficially own or exercise control or direction over (a) 88,621,984 common shares of TerrAscend (b) 7,129,517 warrants to acquire common shares of TerrAscend (c) 10,000 convertible preferred shares of TerrAscend (d) 1,200,000 options to acquire common shares of TerrAscend and (e) 23,923 restricted stock units of TerrAscend, carrying 36.51% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report for the above-named companies, which will be filed on www.sedar.com, please contact: Jason Klarreich, Chief Financial Officer at jk@jwfunds.com.

SOURCE: JW Asset Management, LLC

