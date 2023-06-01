Dongguan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Direct Drive Tech stole the limelight at the ICRA 2023 (2023 International Conference on Robotics and Automation) held in London on May 29th, as the company proudly unveiled its groundbreaking product: TITA Robot.





Direct Drive Tech Launches TITA Robot: Introducing a New Era of Advanced Wheeled Bipedal Robotics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/167977_ab622c7094d2787d_001full.jpg

Combining exceptional perceptual capabilities with advanced decision-making capability, TITA Robot is a wheeled and bipedal robot. With an impressive 8 degrees of freedom, this innovation harnesses the speed and agility of wheeled robots while leveraging the adaptability of their legged counterparts through state-of-the-art, direct-drive joints and hub motor drive technology. Its streamlined, integrated design and superior maneuverability makes it a standout performer across various tasks.

Featuring versatile rails on its upper body, TITA Robot offers quick modular disassembly of accessories. Additionally, these rails enable the stacking of built-in speakers, catering to the specific demands of individual scenarios. Equipped with exceptional anti-falling capability, enhanced self-recovery capability, instantaneous responsiveness, and heightened obstacle avoidance awareness, TITA Robot effortlessly adapts to complex terrains, ensuring efficient movement.

TITA Robot supports secondary development in multiple modes, empowering users to operate it at any level through RPC (Remote Procedure Call) or on-board programming. This includes behavior-level and joint-level operations, offering users unparalleled flexibility and control over the robot's functionalities.

The impressive launch once again exemplifies Direct Drive Tech's dominance in the robotics area. The introduction of TITA Robot opens up new horizons of innovation and application possibilities across a wide range of industries, providing flexible and efficient solutions for users. With its cutting-edge features and limitless possibilities, TITA Robot is poised to revolutionize the field of robotics, empowering users with unparalleled potential.

