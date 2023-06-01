Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1 June 2023 - Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, today announced it has acquired Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage technology platform for the development of ADCs. Synaffix revenues and margins will be recognized within the Lonza business from the date of acquisition.
While ADCs offer widespread and targeted treatment potential against cancer, they present a range of complex development and manufacturing challenges. Supported by a team of scientific experts, the Synaffix technology platform, which includes payload and site-specific linker technologies, will enhance and extend Lonza's integrated ADC services, including its early-phase offering. The award-winning Synaffix ADC technology platform comprises proprietary GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies that can considerably enhance the efficacy and tolerability of ADCs.
Combining Lonza's development and manufacturing capabilities with the Synaffix ADC technology platform will provide customers and licensees with a comprehensive service to rapidly discover, develop, scale up and commercialize novel and differentiated ADCs. These enhanced capabilities will streamline the path to clinic and commercialization.
Ulrich Osswald, Vice President, Licensing, Lonza, commented: "The Synaffix ADC technology is the gold standard, helping clinical-stage developers to design potentially curative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. The acquisition of Synaffix underlines the strategic position of bioconjugates within Lonza's portfolio, expands our offering in this fast-growing market and enhances our value proposition for clinical customers. With Synaffix, our combined industry-leading knowledge and capabilities have the capacity to support both clinical and commercial needs."
Peter van de Sande, CEO, Synaffix, added: "On our mission to bring Synaffix's ADC technologies to patients, we are excited to become part of Lonza and thus, through strong and immediate synergies, ensure a robust technology and manufacturing platform for our licensees as they progress into the late stage clinical and commercial development phase. We can now also leverage the potential offered by Lonza to fast-track technology innovations in bioconjugates beyond cytotoxic ADCs. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Lonza for the continued enablement of promising potential medicines for patients in need."
As a Lonza company, Synaffix will continue to operate under the Synaffix name and further expand its operations in Oss (NL) to cater for further innovation and growth.
The acquisition reflects Lonza's strategy to differentiate through technology and innovation. From its leading bioconjugation offering, to the commercial manufacture of cell and gene therapies and support in producing live biotherapeutics, Lonza's manufacturing technologies help customers deliver innovative new therapies to patients.
Bird & Bird acted as legal advisor to Lonza. William Blair acted as financial advisor and Goodwin and NautaDutilh acted as legal advisors to Synaffix.
Notes to Editors
The ADC market is set to exceed $22 billion by 2030.[1]
To learn more about Lonza's ADC offering, please visit: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/bioconjugates
[1] Grand View Research (May 2023)
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
About Synaffix
The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2039. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics, Emergence Therapeutics, Amgen, Hummingbird Biosciences and Chong Kun Dang Pharma.
Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Brabant Ventures and M Ventures.
Follow @Synaffix on LinkedIn
About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology
GlycoConnect is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development. This includes potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SYNtecan E), DNA damaging agents (SYNeamicin DTM and SYNeamicin GTM), ?-Microtubule (SYNtansineTM) and ß-Microtubule (SYNstatin ETM and SYNstatin FTM) Inhibitors as well as several unlaunched proprietary linker-payloads that were generated through the ongoing innovative efforts of the Synaffix R&D team.
The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.
