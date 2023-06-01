Das Instrument 63Q AU0000028706 TYMLEZ GROUP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 63Q AU0000028706 TYMLEZ GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 2P4 DK0011048619 BIOPORTO A/S B DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023The instrument 2P4 DK0011048619 BIOPORTO A/S B DK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2023Das Instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 2,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 2,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument RN2 NO0010550056 NORTH ENERGY ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument RN2 NO0010550056 NORTH ENERGY ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 2K7 US87808K1060 TCR2 THERAPEUTICS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 2K7 US87808K1060 TCR2 THERAPEUTICS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 9ZL GB00B7LGG306 FOX MARBLE HLDGS LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 9ZL GB00B7LGG306 FOX MARBLE HLDGS LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 9RI SE0015812524 SOZAP AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023The instrument 9RI SE0015812524 SOZAP AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2023Das Instrument 9M1N US60935Y2081 MONEYGRAM INTL NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 9M1N US60935Y2081 MONEYGRAM INTL NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument YF3 SE0020052249 ELLEN AB EM. 04/2023 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument YF3 SE0020052249 ELLEN AB EM. 04/2023 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument KB1B US4942741038 KIMBALL INTL B DL-,3125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument KB1B US4942741038 KIMBALL INTL B DL-,3125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument 7USH LU2153616169 AIS-AM.US T7-10 UEDR HEOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument 7USH LU2153616169 AIS-AM.US T7-10 UEDR HEOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument PABC LU2300295396 AIS-AICEOCCPP EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.06.2023The instrument PABC LU2300295396 AIS-AICEOCCPP EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023