New Name Reflects Company's Successful Expansion Into Solar and Battery Solutions

Windvision a prominent European renewable energy companies with operations in Belgium, France and Spain, has changed its name to Renner Energies. This new name reflects the Company's growing expertise and successful diversification into solar and battery solutions following the acquisitions of Terre Watts Développement and Vortex Energy Belgium by Windvision in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005017/en/

Renner Energies is an independent renewable energy leader, specialized in the design, construction and operation of sustainable projects (Photo: Business Wire)

Renner Energies aims to expand the power of renewable energy for present and future generations. Since 2002, the Company has established a strong track record of financing, building and operating renewable energy projects that actively contribute to the energy transition.

In conjunction with the new name, Renner Energies has launched a revamped website providing information about the Company's mission and activities in wind and solar power, as well as batteries. The website also details the projects developed by Renner Energies.

"We are proud to unveil our new name, which reflects Renner Energies' continued ambition to pioneer access to renewable energies in Europe," said Zoltan Bognar, Chief Executive Officer. "Building on our long-standing expertise in wind power, we have steadily increased our knowledge in solar power and energy storage solutions over the years, across key markets."

From project design to construction, operation and maintenance, Renner Energies provides an integrated offering across the full value chain of renewable energy, in close collaboration with all key stakeholders.

"While our name changes, our goal remains the same: the creation of useful, sustainable and fair projects that drive value for all parties involved," Zoltan Bognar added. "For all our projects, whether in Belgium, France or Spain, we continue to work closely with local citizens, municipalities and associations, as we have done for over 20 years. This allows us to develop solutions that are truly tailored to local needs." Bottom of Form

Renner Energies supports over 80 renewable energy projects in operation and development, which represent a total capacity of 2.5 GW, the equivalent of the annual electricity needs of more than 965,000 households1

As part of its ongoing expansion and growth strategy, Renner Energies is actively seeking for co-development partners as well as additional talent to join its team of experts, located in 7 offices and 3 countries.

1 With as reference an average electricity consumption per European household of 3,500 kWh year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005017/en/

Contacts:

Catherine Corselli

communications@renner-energies.com

+32 16 299 455