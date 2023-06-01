Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
31.05.23
08:09 Uhr
1,300 Euro
-0,004
-0,31 %
01.06.2023
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Appointment of Senior Independent Director

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, Ecora announces that Varda Shine has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023.

Ms. Shine has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since August 2021. She is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee.

This announcement follows the Company's previous announcement on 29 March 2023 that the role of Senior Independent Director will be transferred from James Rutherford to Ms. Shine after the 2023 Annual General Meeting, as the Company makes progress towards meeting the targets set out in the FCA policy statement 'Diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive management'.

Mr. Rutherford will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, Chair of the Sustainability Committee and as a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary




Website:

www.ecora-resources.com



Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758542/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Senior-Independent-Director

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
