Sunfolding's new TopoTrack rows are reportedly 10 times shorter than traditional trackers, and they can provide 20 degrees of variation between trackers, thus improving slope tolerance between rows.From pv magazine USA What sets Sunfolding's terrain-following tracker apart from other designs is pneumatics, a 360-year old technology that converts power into movement. Traditional trackers are mechanically more complex, which can make installation and maintenance costly. Sunfolding developers discovered that pneumatics offered a simpler approach with advantages in certain solar designs. Some of ...

