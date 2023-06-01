DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 May 2023 it purchased a total of 138,374 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 63,374 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0540 GBP0.9060 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0340 GBP0.8900 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0423 GBP0.9018

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,515,144 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 206 1.0340 XDUB 09:00:30 00027755684TRDU1 828 1.0340 XDUB 09:00:30 00027755683TRDU1 1,114 1.0340 XDUB 09:00:30 00027755682TRDU1 563 1.0340 XDUB 09:00:30 00027755681TRDU1 2,000 1.0340 XDUB 09:47:07 00027755962TRDU1 607 1.0340 XDUB 09:47:07 00027755961TRDU1 388 1.0340 XDUB 09:47:07 00027755960TRDU1 354 1.0360 XDUB 09:47:07 00027755963TRDU1 90 1.0360 XDUB 09:50:42 00027755999TRDU1 2,703 1.0360 XDUB 09:51:27 00027756009TRDU1 252 1.0360 XDUB 10:15:34 00027756385TRDU1 2,673 1.0360 XDUB 10:22:38 00027756440TRDU1 2,336 1.0360 XDUB 10:22:38 00027756439TRDU1 2,851 1.0360 XDUB 10:22:38 00027756438TRDU1 2,384 1.0360 XDUB 11:29:09 00027756853TRDU1 2,822 1.0380 XDUB 12:18:00 00027757225TRDU1 4,684 1.0380 XDUB 12:18:00 00027757224TRDU1 2,457 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:27 00027757226TRDU1 2,420 1.0480 XDUB 13:22:33 00027757582TRDU1 235 1.0480 XDUB 13:22:33 00027757581TRDU1 2,837 1.0520 XDUB 13:44:22 00027757664TRDU1 5,568 1.0480 XDUB 13:47:43 00027757683TRDU1 888 1.0480 XDUB 13:47:43 00027757681TRDU1 2,583 1.0460 XDUB 14:18:17 00027757962TRDU1 4,891 1.0400 XDUB 14:51:54 00027758734TRDU1 793 1.0400 XDUB 15:20:53 00027759464TRDU1 1,850 1.0400 XDUB 15:20:53 00027759463TRDU1 7,692 1.0380 XDUB 15:25:26 00027759578TRDU1 4,838 1.0480 XDUB 15:53:33 00027760405TRDU1 2,449 1.0500 XDUB 16:15:40 00027760867TRDU1 1,995 1.0500 XDUB 16:20:01 00027760979TRDU1 551 1.0500 XDUB 16:20:01 00027760978TRDU1 584 1.0500 XDUB 16:22:50 00027761065TRDU1 2,615 1.0540 XDUB 16:25:29 00027761137TRDU1 2,899 1.0540 XDUB 16:27:20 00027761203TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 90 0.8900 XLON 10:35:41 00027756540TRDU1 6,704 0.8980 XLON 12:19:31 00027757243TRDU1 253 0.8980 XLON 12:19:31 00027757247TRDU1 3,881 0.8980 XLON 12:19:31 00027757246TRDU1 503 0.8980 XLON 12:19:31 00027757245TRDU1 503 0.8980 XLON 12:19:31 00027757244TRDU1 12 0.8960 XLON 12:19:32 00027757249TRDU1 365 0.8960 XLON 12:19:32 00027757248TRDU1 4,007 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757675TRDU1 1,692 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757679TRDU1 4,417 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757678TRDU1 2,073 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757677TRDU1 15 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757676TRDU1 2,275 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757682TRDU1 4,879 0.9050 XLON 13:47:43 00027757680TRDU1 3,003 0.9010 XLON 14:19:09 00027757968TRDU1 1,134 0.8980 XLON 14:51:58 00027758735TRDU1 2,489 0.9000 XLON 14:58:46 00027758919TRDU1 510 0.9000 XLON 15:10:13 00027759168TRDU1 2,461 0.9000 XLON 15:12:26 00027759242TRDU1 2,265 0.8950 XLON 15:18:16 00027759369TRDU1 2,752 0.8950 XLON 15:18:16 00027759368TRDU1 103 0.8950 XLON 15:18:16 00027759367TRDU1 567 0.8950 XLON 15:18:16 00027759366TRDU1 6,133 0.9030 XLON 16:19:18 00027760958TRDU1 6 0.9030 XLON 16:19:19 00027760960TRDU1 180 0.9030 XLON 16:19:19 00027760959TRDU1 3,500 0.9030 XLON 16:19:21 00027760961TRDU1 300 0.9030 XLON 16:19:26 00027760962TRDU1 9 0.9060 XLON 16:27:34 00027761225TRDU1 293 0.9060 XLON 16:27:34 00027761224TRDU1 6,000 0.9060 XLON 16:27:34 00027761223TRDU1

