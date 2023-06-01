Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
01.06.23
09:26 Uhr
1,044 Euro
+0,008
+0,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0541,07810:13
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 08:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 May 2023 it purchased a total of 138,374 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     63,374 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0540     GBP0.9060 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0340     GBP0.8900 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0423     GBP0.9018

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,515,144 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
206       1.0340        XDUB     09:00:30      00027755684TRDU1 
828       1.0340        XDUB     09:00:30      00027755683TRDU1 
1,114      1.0340        XDUB     09:00:30      00027755682TRDU1 
563       1.0340        XDUB     09:00:30      00027755681TRDU1 
2,000      1.0340        XDUB     09:47:07      00027755962TRDU1 
607       1.0340        XDUB     09:47:07      00027755961TRDU1 
388       1.0340        XDUB     09:47:07      00027755960TRDU1 
354       1.0360        XDUB     09:47:07      00027755963TRDU1 
90        1.0360        XDUB     09:50:42      00027755999TRDU1 
2,703      1.0360        XDUB     09:51:27      00027756009TRDU1 
252       1.0360        XDUB     10:15:34      00027756385TRDU1 
2,673      1.0360        XDUB     10:22:38      00027756440TRDU1 
2,336      1.0360        XDUB     10:22:38      00027756439TRDU1 
2,851      1.0360        XDUB     10:22:38      00027756438TRDU1 
2,384      1.0360        XDUB     11:29:09      00027756853TRDU1 
2,822      1.0380        XDUB     12:18:00      00027757225TRDU1 
4,684      1.0380        XDUB     12:18:00      00027757224TRDU1 
2,457      1.0400        XDUB     12:18:27      00027757226TRDU1 
2,420      1.0480        XDUB     13:22:33      00027757582TRDU1 
235       1.0480        XDUB     13:22:33      00027757581TRDU1 
2,837      1.0520        XDUB     13:44:22      00027757664TRDU1 
5,568      1.0480        XDUB     13:47:43      00027757683TRDU1 
888       1.0480        XDUB     13:47:43      00027757681TRDU1 
2,583      1.0460        XDUB     14:18:17      00027757962TRDU1 
4,891      1.0400        XDUB     14:51:54      00027758734TRDU1 
793       1.0400        XDUB     15:20:53      00027759464TRDU1 
1,850      1.0400        XDUB     15:20:53      00027759463TRDU1 
7,692      1.0380        XDUB     15:25:26      00027759578TRDU1 
4,838      1.0480        XDUB     15:53:33      00027760405TRDU1 
2,449      1.0500        XDUB     16:15:40      00027760867TRDU1 
1,995      1.0500        XDUB     16:20:01      00027760979TRDU1 
551       1.0500        XDUB     16:20:01      00027760978TRDU1 
584       1.0500        XDUB     16:22:50      00027761065TRDU1 
2,615      1.0540        XDUB     16:25:29      00027761137TRDU1 
2,899      1.0540        XDUB     16:27:20      00027761203TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
90        0.8900        XLON     10:35:41      00027756540TRDU1 
6,704      0.8980        XLON     12:19:31      00027757243TRDU1 
253       0.8980        XLON     12:19:31      00027757247TRDU1 
3,881      0.8980        XLON     12:19:31      00027757246TRDU1 
503       0.8980        XLON     12:19:31      00027757245TRDU1 
503       0.8980        XLON     12:19:31      00027757244TRDU1 
12        0.8960        XLON     12:19:32      00027757249TRDU1 
365       0.8960        XLON     12:19:32      00027757248TRDU1 
4,007      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757675TRDU1 
1,692      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757679TRDU1 
4,417      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757678TRDU1 
2,073      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757677TRDU1 
15        0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757676TRDU1 
2,275      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757682TRDU1 
4,879      0.9050        XLON     13:47:43      00027757680TRDU1 
3,003      0.9010        XLON     14:19:09      00027757968TRDU1 
1,134      0.8980        XLON     14:51:58      00027758735TRDU1 
2,489      0.9000        XLON     14:58:46      00027758919TRDU1 
510       0.9000        XLON     15:10:13      00027759168TRDU1 
2,461      0.9000        XLON     15:12:26      00027759242TRDU1 
2,265      0.8950        XLON     15:18:16      00027759369TRDU1 
2,752      0.8950        XLON     15:18:16      00027759368TRDU1 
103       0.8950        XLON     15:18:16      00027759367TRDU1 
567       0.8950        XLON     15:18:16      00027759366TRDU1 
6,133      0.9030        XLON     16:19:18      00027760958TRDU1 
6        0.9030        XLON     16:19:19      00027760960TRDU1 
180       0.9030        XLON     16:19:19      00027760959TRDU1 
3,500      0.9030        XLON     16:19:21      00027760961TRDU1 
300       0.9030        XLON     16:19:26      00027760962TRDU1 
9        0.9060        XLON     16:27:34      00027761225TRDU1 
293       0.9060        XLON     16:27:34      00027761224TRDU1 
6,000      0.9060        XLON     16:27:34      00027761223TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  247694 
EQS News ID:  1646483 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646483&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.