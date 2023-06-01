It's been about four months since the top seller product "LR Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device" has been recognized for its outstanding design. Now, another award in the "Bath and Wellness" category has brought a cheerful mood to health beauty product providers: Zeitgard Pro may now be presented with an additional "special mention" of the German Innovation Award 2023 proving its ability to stand out among others as a cosmetic device for home use with exceptional user-centred design and surplus value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005576/en/

LR Health Beauty receives the German Innovation Award for the Zeitgard Pro. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"This renewed recognition proves that, with Zeitgard Pro, we managed to partially revolutionise the beauty industry", Dr Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health Beauty, pointed out. "I'm delighted that the renowned jury has acknowledged our 'All-rounders' user-friendliness and overall high quality."

Zeitgard Pro combines four different application functions, that ensure professional facial cleansing, intensive detox exfoliation, visible wrinkle reduction and a firmer and more even complexion. When used together with basic care products designed for the user's age and skincare needs, the innovative device ensures timelessly beautiful skin. A study by Institute Dermatest confirms: The Face Smoothing Tool reduces depth of wrinkles by up to 69% after four weeks of use.*

"The award with its distinction 'Special Mention' is the result of an engaged team of specialists who've worked hard to make our Zeitgard Pro what it is today a truly first-rate product", Laabs explains, while especially thanking all responsible LR employees. "This high level of commitment has enabled us as a business to set new standards."

*Scientific Study carried out by the Institute Dermatest GmbH in 2022., Number of subjects: 20

The German Innovation Award honours products, technologies and services every year that distinguish themselves through new, innovative features. This requires an assessment by a jury comprised of independent experts of technology, digitisation, science and institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005576/en/

Contacts:

LR Health Beauty

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of PR Public Affairs

Tel: 02382 7813 106

E-Mail: A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com