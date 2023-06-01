Air Liquide announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Safran Aerosystems for the sale of its oxygen and nitrogen aerospace technology activities, excluding marine-related cryogenic activities.

Air Liquide's (Paris:AI) oxygen and nitrogen aerospace technology activities have been developed since 1983 on the Campus Technologies Grenoble site to serve the aerospace market in the field of on-board gases and associated equipment.

Today, these activities represent 218 employees located on the Campus Technologies Grenoble, France, and more specifically concern its portable oxygen breathing equipment, its on-board oxygen and nitrogen generation, storage and distribution solutions, as well as its ground support and optronics1 activities.

Air Liquide will also continue to operate the remaining advanced Technologies activities located on its Campus Technologies Grenoble, and will retain the possibility of supplying hydrogen cryogenics technologies to the aerospace industry.

This decision reflects Air Liquide's strategy of regularly reviewing its business portfolio in order to focus on the Group's key activities or territories and thus maximize its performance.

This operation, which should be finalized by early 2024, is subject to final and definitive agreement between the parties, and will be carried out within the framework of the regulatory social processes and ongoing dialogue with the employee representative bodies.

Campus Technologies Grenoble

The Campus Technologies Grenoble, which gathers about 1,400 employees, is responsible for designing and manufacturing innovative high-tech solutions for the growing deep tech and energy transition markets. Expert in extreme cryogenics, the Campus Technologies Grenoble serves customers worldwide, particularly in the areas of industry, space, scientific research and new energies such as hydrogen and biomethane.

1Optronics generally combines an optical sensor, an image processing system, and a display or memory system and is used in equipment or systems using both optics and electronics.

