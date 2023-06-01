Jared's Epic Blaster Battle has announced ticket sales for their eighth annual gathering, set to take place in Arlington on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - The announcement comes as the event gears up for another family-friendly day of activities and fun for all ages. The August 11 event in Arlington is among the final four dates of the Jared's Epic Blaster Battle National tour, which has brought toy blaster battles to participants across the United States.

More details can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jareds-epic-blaster-battle-8-tickets-628919443987





The newly-announced tickets for the Dallas region offer full access to all the Blaster Battle's features. These include entry to a four-hour series of foam-flinging battles, the opportunity to use blaster toys in the AT&T stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play, photo-ops with Toy Blaster YouTube celebrities, hands-on interaction with prototype toy blasters, entry into the Blaster Battle Costume Contest, and more.

Ticket availability for the Arlington Epic Blaster Battle event on August 11, 2023, includes four tiers, with prices varying per tier. The base price is the same for each tier, but participants pay less for early booking.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle prioritizes participant safety. With security in mind, 2023 attendance for events is capped at 4,000 people. Eye protection is recommended for all participants and is obligatory for those under 18.

Tickets are non-refundable but can be honored on a new event date if the event is postponed for any reason.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle has been providing safe family fun and toy blaster battle opportunities for nearly a decade, with thousands of satisfied participants.

Further details can be found at: https://www.blasterbattle.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jared Guynes

Email: jared@blasterbattle.com

Organization: Jared's Epic Blaster Battle

Address: 2919 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, United States

Website: https://www.blasterbattle.com/

