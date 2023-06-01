Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 09:01
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Jun-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 21,360,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (21,360,000) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  247693 
EQS News ID:  1646471 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
