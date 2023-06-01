DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 21,360,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (21,360,000) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81

