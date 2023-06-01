Deye's new three-phase hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of up to 97.60% and European efficiency ratings of 97.0%. They are available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 29.9 kW to 50 kW.NingBo Deye Inverter Technology (Deye) has developed new three-phase hybrid inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV projects. The China-based inverter manufacturer showcased the new line at the SNEC trade show last week in Shanghai, China. Deye offers the Sun 29.9-50K inverters, which allow up to 10 devices to be connected for on-grid or off-grid use. These hybrid inverters ...

