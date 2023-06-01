New evaluation recognizes model-driven approach of AVEVA MES

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution System 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR150526323, April 2023).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "AVEVA MES is a model-driven solution that supports the modelling of operational workflows, production processes, and equipment. This configurable business process management approach enables standardization of operational processes across multisite operations and provides a centralized management platform for data analysis with visualization." In explaining the strengths of AVEVA MES, the report said, "The model-driven and process-based approach have been some of AVEVA's core strengths for a long time now. This is a differentiator for the company, aligning with the needs of core industries served by AVEVA. Over time, the company also built a comprehensive core domain knowledge in process manufacturing both through the manufacturing execution side and the plant design optimization. These capabilities are essential to drive digital transformation (DX) across the asset and operational life cycle for capital-intensive industries. These features, together with a strong momentum in innovation toward a new cloud architecture, will contribute toward AVEVA's long-term success in process manufacturing."

Lorenzo Veronesi, Associate Research Director, IDC Manufacturing Insights, said: "Companies in continuous process or batch and hybrid manufacturing sectors should consider a Manufacturing Execution System that provides strong operational agility across multiple facilities and locations has."

Keith Chambers, Vice-President, Operations Management Software, AVEVA, said:"We're proud that AVEVA has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution System Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment. Manufacturers continue to see every link in their value chains massively disrupted. With this assessment, they can be assured AVEVA MES will bridge the business-to-plant collaboration gap and improve the efficiency of their manufacturing networks by proving agility and resilience at a time when it is desperately needed."

The IDC MarketScape noted the following among a list of AVEVA's distinctive MES capabilities:

"Model-based approach: AVEVA's MES includes a built-in full business process management (BPM) functionality. Pre-configured workflow templates provide a reusable option for execution of business logic in standard operator workflows. This enables multi-site standardization and deployment, standardization of global key performance indicators (KPIs), industrial best practices, and continuous improvement.

AVEVA's MES includes a built-in full business process management (BPM) functionality. Pre-configured workflow templates provide a reusable option for execution of business logic in standard operator workflows. This enables multi-site standardization and deployment, standardization of global key performance indicators (KPIs), industrial best practices, and continuous improvement. " Production optimization analysis: AVEVA Insight is a cloud-based tool in which native AI cloud capabilities/models sit and data is analyzed to provide predictive warnings and prescriptive actions. In the future, the company intends to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) capabilities for AVEVA MES as value-added cloud services in AVEVA Insight by connecting on-premises AVEVA MES and PI System historical data to the cloud.

AVEVA Insight is a cloud-based tool in which native AI cloud capabilities/models sit and data is analyzed to provide predictive warnings and prescriptive actions. In the future, the company intends to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) capabilities for AVEVA MES as value-added cloud services in AVEVA Insight by connecting on-premises AVEVA MES and PI System historical data to the cloud. "Breadth of adjacent solutions: AVEVA provides a broad range of solutions to complement its MES product functionalities including asset performance management and value chain optimization (integrated production planning, scheduling and execution capabilities). AVEVA System Platform and the AVEVA PI System are also integrated with MES to enable agnostic device and control system connectivity for production event detection and automatic and semi-automatic data collection."

AVEVA has a significant presence in process manufacturing, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods sectors, with key references cited in the report including Danone, Henkel, Valmet Automotive, Barry Callebaut, and Borg Manufacturing.

In February, AVEVA launched its AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System 2023, which helps standardize and introduce best practice more quickly and at scale, to improve operational and cost efficiency and promote sustainability. The new product also promotes increased supply chain resilience and agility with unified visibility, reporting and KPIs across multi-site operations.

A complimentary copy of the report excerpt is available from the AVEVA company website at https://engage.aveva.com/IDC-MarketScape-Worldwide-Process-Manufacturing-Execution-Systems.html

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com

