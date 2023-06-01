MITUR - Ministerio de Turismo República Dominicana: Santo Domingo hosts the international aviation event CONNECT New World

The event will serve as a unique opportunity to promote the Dominican Republic within the international aviation ecosystem

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the presence of the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña; the Minister of Tourism David Collado; the CEO of AERODOM, Mónika Infante Henríquez; and more than 200 international guests have kicked off to the CONNECT New World event, a prominent forum where aviation decision makers are participating in a series of seminars with high-level speakers, one-to-one meetings and a programme of featured events.







Thanks to the management carried out by AEROODM and VINCI Airports with the Ministry of Tourism, the Dominican Republic was selected to host this important international event in recognition of the extraordinary recovery of post-pandemic air traffic and the outstanding performance of the tourism industry exhibited by the country globally.

With more than 15 years of production, CONNECT is a leading event in Europe and other markets. Throughout its history, it has established itself as one of the main meeting points for airlines, airports and tourism authorities, with the purpose of discussing the strategy of air transport in the region.

CONNECT is being held in the city of Santo Domingo on May 30, 31 and June 1 in the event hall of the fifth country of the JW Marriott hotel, with the participation of relevant CEOs and executives of airlines, airports and service companies in the air transport industry.

"On behalf of AERODOM and our parent company VINCI Airports, I am delighted to welcome you to the international event CONNECT New World. In this show, we are making history since it will be here where airlines, airports and tourism authorities will define and discuss the strategy of air transport in the region, which we trust will allow us to have new routes and frequencies to more destinations" said Mónika Infante Henríquez, general director of AERODOM.

CONNECT is a route development event established by The Airport Agency. The forum offers its participants unlimited face-to-face meetings and a diverse conference program, as well as social events including evening functions, morning activities and excursions.

The Minister of Theology, David Collado, said: "We are sure that Santo Domingo will be an excellent host and that we will continue to connect a new world. In the last two years we have had an exemplary performance in this industry and we are convinced that through shared experiences, the identification of solutions to global challenges and openness to new strategies, we will be able to take tourism development to new levels."

The Ministry of Tourism, AERODOM and VINCI Airports are the main sponsors of CONNECT. Similarly, to welcome the delegates the event has 3 official operators that offer discounts on their rates: Arajet, Air Europa and Sky High Dominicana.

CONNECT New World also has the support of Air Europa, Altice, Aps International, Arajet, Aviam, Banco Popular Dominicano, Banreservas, BD Experience, Dufry, Globocambio, Grayline, Iberia Líneas Aéreas, Induban with its brand Café Santo Domingo, Inprotec, MGI, Samsic Handling Dominicana, Servicolt, Avis Rent a Car, Budget Rent a Car, Hertz Rent a Car, Nelly Rent a Car, Europcar, Sichala, Simlimites, Sky Cana, Sky Cateers, Sky High, Terpel, Universal Aviation.

Likewise, CONNECT has the presence, participation and support of all airports in the country: Punta Cana International Airport, Cibao International Airport, La Romana International Airport, in addition to the concessioned state airports operated by AERODOM.

For more information about CONNECT, you can visit: https://newworld.connect-aviation.com/

About AERODOM

AERODOM is a Dominican company that holds the concession to operate six state airports in the country, expiring in 2030. It is responsible for the International Airports of the Americas, José Francisco Peña Gómez, in Santo Domingo; President Dr. Joaquín Balaguer, in Santo Domingo Norte; Gregorio Luperón, in Puerto Plata; María Montez, in Barahona and Presidente Juan Bosch in the province of Samaná; in addition, the Arroyo Barril Aerodrome, also located in Samaná. Since 2016, the company has been part of the French international airport group VINCI Airports. www.aerodom.com | @AerodomRD

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, the world's leading private airport operator, manages more than 65 airports in 12 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Thanks to its experience as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by contributing its investment capacity and know-how in terms of optimising operational performance, modernising infrastructures and deploying its environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports was the first airport operator to commit to implementing an international environmental strategy to achieve net-zero emissions across its network by 2050. For more information: www.vinci-airports.com | @VINCIAirports

