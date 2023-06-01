Survey of 1,000 employees in Japan

76 percent of employees in Japan welcome AI services like ChatGPT to help them make the right decision at the workplace. A big majority of 80 percent though wants such digital tools to be instantly recognizable as machines. These are results of the automatica trend index 2023. For the study, 1,000 employees were surveyed in Japan on behalf of the leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics "automatica" (June 27 June 30 in Munich, Germany).

"Robotics and Artificial Intelligence software like ChatGPT rapidly shape the workplace of the future. If we get the use of these technologies right, we can vastly improve workplaces," says Patrick Schwarzkopf, advisory board member of automatica at Messe Munich in Germany.

Japan is highly robotized, with a density of 399 robots per 10,000 employees in manufacturing. Japan ranked third after the Republic of Korea and Singapore, the International Federation of Robotics reports. As machines and humans interact more closely, people in Japan advocate for a human-in-command approach. 81 percent say the use of digital technology needs to leave control to people. Today, demand for industrial robots in Japan is strongly driven by the global semiconductor scarcity. This is benefitting the electrical and electronics industry. The country is also taking strong efforts to decarbonize its economy. In addition, Japan's chronic worker shortages drive the need for investment in modern production technology.

70 percent of people think that robots help manufacturers to deal with the lack of factory workers. The majority embraces the benefits smart machines can provide: 77 percent welcome robots in a factory, taking on harmful work like lifting heavy loads or dangerous tasks involving hazardous materials e.g. chemicals.

"We need to actively manage the transition to good collaboration between machines and humans, making sure that people are not left behind," says Patrick Schwarzkopf. "How traditional manufacturing changes and how the workplace of the future will evolve is one of the key topics at the world's leading exhibition for smart automation and robotics 'automatica 2023' in Munich, Germany.

