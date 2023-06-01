EQS-News: Apogenix AG
/ Key word(s): Scientific publication
Apogenix' new CD40 agonist HERA-CD40L significantly reduces tumor growth in prostate cancer model
Heidelberg, Germany, June 01, 2023 - Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immunotherapeutics, announced today that new preclinical data were published in the leading peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology[1]. In the studies, Apogenix, in collaboration with the group from Professor Tim Illidge at the University of Manchester, UK, demonstrated the therapeutic benefits of the hexavalent CD40 agonist HERA-CD40L in models of prostate cancer refractory to anti-PD-1 therapies, both as monotherapy and in combination with radiotherapy.
Thomas Hoeger, PhD, CEO of Apogenix, said: "Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer treatment, however, the overall response rate for all cancer types in patients is still below twenty percent. New immunotherapeutic strategies are required and with this next-generation HERA-ligand we investigated a potentially viable treatment option - as a monotherapy and in combination with radiotherapy - to improve cancer treatment outcomes."
About Apogenix
About Apogenix' TNF Receptor Superfamily Agonists (HERA-Ligands)
[1] https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1160116
