Johnson Controls says it will supply four 15 MW heat pumps to the district heating network, in Hamburg, Germany. The new system will be equipped in the city's central wastewater treatment plant as part of a wastewater heat project.Johnson Controls, Hamburg Water, and Hamburg Energie are developing a wastewater heat project in the northern German city of Hamburg. US-based Johnson Controls will provide the city's central wastewater treatment plant with a large-scale heat pump system, with a heating capacity of 60 MW. The plant is expected to start supplying the city with heat from 2025, Johnson ...

