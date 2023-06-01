Booking.com Reveals the Contrasting World of Caution and Confidence for LGBTQ+ Travellers in 2023

The most extensive LGBTQ+ travel research from Booking.com to date spotlights the rising concerns surrounding personal safety and how active allyship in the travel industry contributes to increasing traveller confidence

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, regardless of who they love or how they identify, Booking.com's LGBTQ+ travel research spotlights the steady progress, and the recent setbacks, for these communities when it comes to travel. For example:

With a background of polarising political decisions in the past 12 months, personal safety has never been more of a focus, with 79% of UK LGBTQ+ travellers reporting that they must consider their safety and wellbeing as an LGBTQ+ person when picking a destination - up significantly from 61% last year.

This year's research shows that mainstream news - from issues around recent major world sporting and music events to celebrity and corporate sponsorships - has put discriminatory legislation and views in the spotlight for many, impacting considerations around vacation decisions for 78% of UK respondents.

Despite the headlines and significant challenges that persist in many destinations, 65% feel that their experience of being LGBTQ+ in the UK actually makes them more confident as a traveller (up from 51% in 2022).

The travel industry is clearly playing a part in shifting attitudes and perceptions. 82% of UK LGBTQ+ travellers feel more comfortable travelling due to the increased inclusivity of the industry.

Booking.com's Travel Proud programme provides free inclusive hospitality training for accommodations to help them gain a better understanding of the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ travellers, as well as what can be done to make every guest feel more welcome, regardless of where they come from, who they love or how they identify.

