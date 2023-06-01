Power purchase agreements (PPAs) are growing in popularity in Poland due to high energy prices and the declining appeal of renewable energy auctions. Nevertheless, regulatory changes have created uncertainty and reduced attractiveness.The Polish PV market has boomed over the last couple of years, but there were not so many corporate and utility solar/wind PPAs, given the competition with the auction system. However, exorbitant energy prices last year have changed the equation. "When market prices were soaring, a number of PPAs got signed, with the majority being corporate PPAs (10 out of the 13 ...

