Globus Group partners with Asda to provide high-performance safety eyewear for industry

MANCHESTER, England, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading international PPE firm, Globus Group, has today announced the collaboration with Asda Opticians to supply a range of Riley prescription protective eyewear from today 1stJune 2023. The partnership will see Riley prescription protective glasses in all 157 stores across the country.

The state-of-the-art Riley and ASDA prescription eyewear service allows prescription protection eyewear to be ordered in a simple three-step process. Plus, no vouchers, no forms, and no fuss ordering.

The purchase process is a sustainable option for companies wanting to add to their green credentials. The Riley® RX prescription safety eyewear is manufactured in the UK and the paperless order confirmation option via text message makes way for less paper wastage.

Under the new collaboration, Asda Opticians will launch 12 styles from the portfolio of prescription safety glasses from Globus Group's high-performance Riley® RX brand, UK manufactured at Vision Lab, available to industry users.

Alex Parker, Managing Director at Vision Lab, said: "We are pleased to partner with Asda to provide high-quality Riley® RX prescription safety eyewear to customers across the UK."

With an array of unique and stylish frames, Riley® RX prescription safety eyewear is designed for use across a wide range of industries where dust or flying debris is present. These products are all manufactured using state-of-the-art glazing equipment and have a range of lens options available to ensure full compliance with EN166 - the EU personal eye protection standard.

Eye injuries are preventable with appropriate eye protection. Prescription protective eyewear can help to ensure that workers' vision is not restricted, which is often the case if they have to wear goggles over their prescription glasses. Engineered using the latest safety eyewear technology, innovative designs, and unique performance features, Riley RX prescription safety lenses are suited to a wide range of applications.

Stephen Platt, Product Sales Specialist, said: The Riley partnership with Asda Opticians further enhances our market leading prescription safety eyewear offer. Following the highly successful launch of the new Riley RX-Connect ordering platform in January 2023, we have a unique service offering which simplifies what has historically been seen by customers as a complicated process. Our customers now have a choice to order completely online using an existing prescription, they can utilise our on-sight service or order via an Optician, and we are delighted to have Asda Opticians on board as our national partner to provide this service.

Find out more here

About Globus Group

Globus Group is the UK's largest PPE manufacturer and a leading European provider of innovative protection technology solutions. With three decades of heritage and expertise in providing PPE across healthcare and multiple industrial sectors, Globus is leading the way in manufacturing resilience and sustainability. Since 1994 the company has been manufacturing high-performing world-class protection solutions enabling customers around the globe to do their jobs safely. Globus Group is a leading international manufacturer of worker safety solutions for Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Safety Eyewear, Head Protection, Hearing Protection and Protective Clothing.

https://globusgroup.com/about

About Vision Lab®

Vision Lab, part of Globus Group is the UK manufacturer of the Riley® RX prescription safety eyewear brand.

About Riley® Eyewear

Riley® offers a sophisticated range of high performing safety eyewear, comprising of safety glasses (including Riley® RX prescription safety glasses) and safety goggles constructed to protect your eyes in a wide range of environments.

Each of our safety eyewear products have been engineered with ingenuity and crafted to exceptional standards in a contemporary, modern style.

Riley® is a brand of Globus Group; world leaders in protecting people.

https://www.riley-eyewear.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090598/Globus_Group_partnership_Asda.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globus-group-partners-with-asda-to-provide-high-performance-safety-eyewear-for-industry-301839805.html