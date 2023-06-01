DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Mining at a key moment in its evolution

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Mining at a key moment in its evolution 01-Jun-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Analyst interview | Mining

Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ) | Mining at a key moment in its evolution

Anglo Asian Mining is the topic of conversation when Paul Mylchreest, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Paul gives us an overview of Anglo Asian Mining, outlines the strategic transformation that Anglo Asian has embarked on, summarises "Copper 1", the more complicated "Copper 2" and the key investment criteria relating to Anglo Asian.

Anglo Asian Mining plc (LON: AAZ) are a leading copper & gold producer in Azerbaijan with a range of assets from exploration to full production.

