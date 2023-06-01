Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
Dow Jones News
01.06.2023 | 11:31
139 Leser
DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Mining at a key moment in its evolution

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Mining at a key moment in its evolution 01-Jun-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Mining

Q&A on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ) | Mining at a key moment in its evolution

Anglo Asian Mining is the topic of conversation when Paul Mylchreest, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Paul gives us an overview of Anglo Asian Mining, outlines the strategic transformation that Anglo Asian has embarked on, summarises "Copper 1", the more complicated "Copper 2" and the key investment criteria relating to Anglo Asian.

Anglo Asian Mining plc (LON: AAZ) are a leading copper & gold producer in Azerbaijan with a range of assets from exploration to full production.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

You can download the recent report on Anglo Asian Mining here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Paul Mylchreest 
London                         pm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1646435 01-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
