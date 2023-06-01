Netcracker to Focus on Monetization Opportunities and Creating New Value for Telcos at London Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Telecoms Europe Live on June 6-7 at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London. Netcracker will highlight how CSPs can transform into self-sufficient techcos and utilize AI and automation to create new opportunities for monetization in the network and the rapidly growing Metaverse. The company will also showcase its ground-breaking Netcracker Digital Platform, which drives business growth for telcos and provides a superior customer experience.

Netcracker is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will participate in the following session:

Creating New Value with a Techco Mindset

Tuesday, June 6 15:00 BST

Speaker:

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

