Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders of HighGold (the "Shareholders") approved the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving HighGold and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Onyx Gold Corp. ("Onyx Gold"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated May 24, 2023, March 17, 2023 and February 22, 2023.

At the Meeting, the special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") was overwhelmingly approved by 99.56% of the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. Accordingly, the shareholder approval required to proceed with the Arrangement has been obtained.

The Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about June 6, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), subject to, among other things, HighGold obtaining a Final Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia in respect of the Arrangement and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Arrangement and other conditions customary in transactions of this nature. All HighGold shareholders as of the Effective Date will receive one (1) common share in the capital of Onyx Gold for every four (4) common shares held in the capital of HighGold.

At the Meeting, all other matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 25, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Update on Onyx Gold Concurrent Financing

The Company is also pleased to note that, further to its news release dated May 24, 2023, due to strong demand the Company intends to upsize the Onyx Gold concurrent financing to C$7 million, consisting of units and flow-through units for Onyx Gold (the "Concurrent Financing"). The Company expects to apply to list the common shares of Onyx on the TSXV and expects to close the Concurrent Financing concurrent with listing, which will be subject to the receipt of TSXV approval.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold-Zinc-Copper Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls one of the largest junior gold miner land positions in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp. This includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Timmins South properties. HighGold also has 100% ownership of a group of properties in Yukon's emerging new Selwyn Basin Reduced Intrusive Related Gold district. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

