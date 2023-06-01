TeleMate, LLC.: TeleMate Provides Cisco Live 2023 Attendees With the Answer to Cradle-to-Grave UC&C Monitoring & Analytics Across Remote and Hybrid Workers

Vendor-Neutral UC&C Monitoring, Analytics, and Reporting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / TeleMate, the leading developer of vendor-neutral monitoring and analytics solutions for unified communications, collaboration & contact center environments, will be demonstrating its innovative approach to solving visibility challenges experienced in remote and hybrid UC&C deployments at Cisco Live 2023 (June 5-8, Las Vegas, NV).

TeleMate's COO and Chief Engineer, John O'Reilly, will be demonstrating how TeleMate's Predictive platform enables optimization of Cisco's UC&C solutions by delivering cradle-to-grave visibility. "Every single customer that our team engages is looking for a similar outcome," says O'Reilly. "The successful achievement of that outcome requires the ability to observe and bind session activity as it transverses numerous pieces of the UC&C environment." O'Reilly goes on to say, "That environment is generally complex in nature with a healthy mixture of on-premise and cloud-based services coupled with end-user profiles that span across in office and remote workers."

TeleMate's innovative approach is heavily targeting frustrated UC&C administrators that value the ability to troubleshoot complex environments in minutes instead of days. In addition, TeleMate's KPI modeling function paired with its predictive capabilities delivers a much-needed proactive approach to ensuring optimal user experience across complex environments.

