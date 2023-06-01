The Ascendant Group: 'Take Command,' Co-Authored by Dale Carnegie Leadership, Hits #3 on Wall Street Journal Best Seller Lists

New Dale Carnegie Book Joins 'How to Win Friends & Influence People' as Bestseller

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / The highly acclaimed book "Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want," co-authored by Joe Hart, CEO of Dale Carnegie & Associates, and board member Michael A. Crom, has secured the #3 spot on The Wall Street Journal Best Seller Lists for the week ending May 6. The achievement adds to the book's growing recognition as a must-read guide for personal development and intentional living.





A successor to the renowned bestseller "How to Win Friends & Influence People," "Take Command" is a modern manual that equips readers with powerful tools and strategies to transform their thoughts, emotions, relationships, and future. The book offers a holistic approach to personal development.

"We continue to see the power of 'How to Win Friends & Influence People' in our training rooms in more than 80 countries," said Joe Hart. "Our goal with 'Take Command' has always been to help people unlock their full potential and create the life they want, and this acknowledgment suggests we're making a difference."

To learn more about the book, go to TakeCommand.com.

About the Authors

Joe Hart is the CEO of Dale Carnegie & Associates, with a rich career spanning law, real estate, e-learning, and health and wellness. He was named as one of the 12 transformative leaders by the CEO Forum Group in 2019. Hart is also an active marathoner and hosts the top global podcast "Take Command: A Dale Carnegie Podcast."

Michael Crom serves on the board of Dale Carnegie & Associates and continues the legacy of his grandfather, Dale Carnegie. The Carnegie methodology of improving individual and business performance around the world remains at the heart of the organization's mission, affirming that real transformation begins within.

About the Book

"Take Command" is structured around key themes that help individuals manage self-awareness, negative emotions, and stress management as well as create a mindset, stress management, building rewarding relationships, conflict management, and living courageously. The book combines Dale Carnegie's award-winning training and timeless principles to provide a comprehensive guide to the art of human relations.

About Dale Carnegie:

Dale Carnegie emphasizes practical principles and processes by designing training programs that offer people the knowledge, skills, and practices they need to add value to a business. Connecting proven solutions with real-world challenges, Dale Carnegie helps people discover the unsuspected strengths they have to improve their lives personally and professionally. For more than a century, the company has helped millions of individuals tap capabilities they did not know they had and achieve results they did not imagine were possible.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Dale Carnegie has more than 200 operations in over 80 countries and all 50 states; the company helps people gain greater influence and make meaningful contributions in the places that matter most.

